Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue's hairstyles

The live X Factor shows have begun, and the competition between the hopeful finalists is heating up... And so our two favourite judges, Dannii Minogue and Cheryl Cole are upping the style ante and keeping us on our toes with more fabulous frocks and more elaborate hairstyles every week.

Cheryl Cole arrived wearing an attention-grabbing gold dress that glittered to the max on Saturday and teamed her sparkling look with loose, braided hair worn over one shoulder. The laidback look was the ideal style to wear with such a sparkling dress.

However it was Dannii Minogue's hairstyle that really captured our attention. Dannii's short bob had undergone a dramatic sculpting session for the occasion. With the lengths pulled up into a high quiff the style was sculpted into an elaborate updo all the better to show off those shoulder-sweeper earrings.

Cheryl has been our hair crush for quite some time now (no surprise that she got picked up to be the face of L'Oreal Elvive) but we're loving Dannii's inventive ways with a bob... Who knows what she'll come up with next??

By Pat McNulty