Charlize Theron's unusual haircare secret revealed

The actress tells InStyle about her unique way of keeping her blonde hair looking lustrous

Lustrous, shiny locks are the holy grail of red carpet styling as a bad hair day under the glare of the pap bulbs is never a good look.

SEE THE BEST CELEBRITY HAIR TRENDS NOW

So imagine our surprise when Charlize Theron revealed to us that it's not expensive haircare products that keep her blonde hair looking quite so bouncy and healthy but a little known about Australian product, Emu Oil.

SEE MORE CHARLIZE THERON

Emu oil already has a slew of celeb fans including Demi Moore, Zac Efron and Jenny McCarthy but most use it for its skincare benefits. Charlize, however has discovered the use of emu oil as a haircare helper; "I'm not big into styling products, but I use this Australian oil to moisturise my hair."

TRY ON HUNDREDS OF CELEBRITY HAIRSTYLES BEFORE YOU GO FOR THE CHOP!

Leading Emu Oil brand, Golden Emu Oil have also reported that using products containing this unusual ingredient can help thicken hair and even reverse the effects of hair loss. Maybe we don't need to book in for those hair extensions after all…

Buy Golden Emu Oil at shopforhealth.co.uk where prices start at £6.80.

By Pat McNulty