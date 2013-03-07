Charlize Theron rocks short hairstyle

Spotted out and about in West Hollywood, Charlize Theron seems to be loving her short hairstyle, having chopped off her long blonde locks for a dark buzz cut crop last month.
Working a chic polo neck and rolled up jeans, Charlize looked the epitome of off-duty chic and made no attempts to cover up the grey hairs peeking through her newly trimmed tresses.
Said to have made the chop for her role adin M Max: Fury Road, Charlize couldn’t suit the look more.