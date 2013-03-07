Charlize Theron reveals her new hairstyle - a shaved head!

Famous for her gorgeous blonde hair, Charlize Theron has made the ultimate sacrifice for a new movie - shaving her beautiful locks off!

Following the footsteps of Demi Moore, Natalie Portman and Sigourney Weaver who all shaved their heads for film roles, Charlize's has gone for the chop for her new role as Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.



Spotted holding her baby son Jackson while out in Namibia shooting her new movie, Charlize finally revealed her dramatic new 'do, having previously worn a hat when out and about.

