Charlize Theron reveals her new hairstyle - a shaved head!

Charlize Theron reveals her new hairstyle - a shaved head!
Famous
by: Tara Gardner
7 Mar 2013

Charlize Theron finally reveals her extreme new hairstyle - a buzz shaved head!

Famous for her gorgeous blonde hair, Charlize Theron has made the ultimate sacrifice for a new movie - shaving her beautiful locks off!

MORE CHARLIZE THERON PICTURES

Following the footsteps of Demi Moore, Natalie Portman and Sigourney Weaver who all shaved their heads for film roles, Charlize's has gone for the chop for her new role as Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Spotted holding her baby son Jackson while out in Namibia shooting her new movie, Charlize finally revealed her dramatic new 'do, having previously worn a hat when out and about.

MORE CELEBRITY MOVIE MAKEOVERS

More Hair

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top