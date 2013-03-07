Celebrity hairstyle of the day: Topknots

Topknots are the hairstyle du jour this week with Nicole Richie and Vanessa Hudgens working the effortlessly chic hairstyle to a host of celebrity events.

Proving topknots hairstyle are not just for daytime, Vanessa Hudgens stepped out at the Spring Breakers film premiere at Venice Film Festival teaming her Temperley London dress with a high topknot. Stunning!

In New York, Nicole Richie gave a masterclass in how to work the celebrity hair trend for cocktail hour. The celebrity fashion designer partied the night away at the Annual Style Awards, teaming her daring LBD by Anthony Vaccarello with a plaited topknot hairstyle complete with side-swept fringe. We love!

The best thing about this celebrity hair trend? It's so easy to create at home and gives a laid back vibe to any outfit. Try now!