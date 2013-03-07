Celebrity hairstyle of the day: Lea Michele and Taylor Swift rock plaited updos

Plaited updos are the clearly the hairstyle du jour, as Lea Michele and Taylor Swift work them at the People’s Choice Awards 2013.

Bored of your hair? Why not try a plaited updo in the style of Lea Michele and Taylor Swift. Both celebrities gave a lesson in plaits at the People’s Choice Awards 2013, teaming their show-stopping designer dresses with plaited up-dos.

Glee star Lea Michele looked party-perfect in a sequined Elie Saab mini dress and matching shoes as she hit the annual awards. Swapping her tousled waves for an intricate plaited up-do, the actress worked one of her best red carpet hairstyles yet!

On the other side of the red carpet, Taylor Swift went floor-length and fabulous in a plunging Ralph Lauren Collection dress. Keeping her look gorgeously girlie, Taylor teamed her floor-sweeping gown with a fuss-free plaited bun hairstyle complete with eye-grazing fringe.

Watch the video below to create a plaited updo hairstyle at home…