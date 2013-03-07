Celebrity hairstyle of the day: Kristen Stewart’s ponytail quiff

Quiffs are having a moment right now, with everyone from January Jones to Kate Hudson working the hair trend on the red carpet.

SEE MORE KRISTEN STEWART PICTURES

Kristen Stewart was the latest celebrity to take notes from the Missoni and Narciso Rodriquez Autumn Winter 2012 catwalks, sporting an on-trend quiff ponytail at the LA premiere of her new film, On The Road.

CELEBRITY HAIR TREND: PONYTAILS

Love the Twilight star’s hot new hairstyle? Celebrity hair stylist, Errol Douglas, explains how to get the perfect quiff...

1. To get Kristen’s quiff, blow dry your hair straight using a little volume mousse.

2. Backcomb the top section of hair at the roots to get the volume. Be really gentle when you backcomb so you don’t damage the hair.

3. Use a brush to smooth the hair down over the top and towards the back of your head - try to finish the quiff where your ponytail will start and pin it in place.

4. Smooth back the sides of your hair and pull the rest into a ponytail and fasten with a hairband. A good trick is to use a small piece of hair and wrap it around the hairband and pin to hide it.

5. If you feel like you want more height in your quiff when you have finished, slide a pin into the quiff at the side and lift the hair a little. Finish off with a good spray of hairspray to keep it in place.