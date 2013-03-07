Celebrity hairstyle of the day: Jessica Alba's dip-dyed hair

Jessica Alba has us seriously lusting over her dip-dyed hairstyle…

Jessica Alba has joined a legion of celebritiy fashion icons such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Alexa Chung who have all given in to the dip-dye hair trend this winter. Her luscious hairstyle has been given a lift by dying the bottom of her auburn mane to warmer and lighter tones.

GET MORE HAIR IDEAS

Looking as chic as ever, the American actress was in London for the launch of Salvatore Ferragamo's new store. Keeping it simple but oh-so-chic, Jessica teamed her dip-dyed hairstyle with a full-length black Ferragamo dress and classic black clutch.

SEE MORE JESSICA ALBA PICTURES

Do you love Jessica Alba's dip-dyed hairstyle? Let us know on Twitter…

Get tips on how to create a dip-dyed hairstyle at home with our hair how-to video…

By Bernadette Cornish