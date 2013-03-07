Celebrity hairstyle of the day: Diane Kruger’s classic plait

Diane Kruger proved the power of the classic plait at Chanel’s haute couture fashion show

Diane Kruger was back looking as stylish as ever as she made her way to Chanel’s haute couture spring/summer 2013 fashion show. Oozing Parasian chic, the celebrity style icon turned heads in a Chanel boucle collared dress and black boots.

Proving classic plaits are back, Diane completed her stunning look with a side-swept plaited hairstyle under a black beret.

If you want to try something a plaited hairstyle with a difference, watch our hair how-to video and create a stunning waterfall plait at home…