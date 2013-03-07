Celebrity hairstyle of the day: Diane Kruger’s classic plait

Diane Kruger was back looking as stylish as ever as she made her way to Chanel’s haute couture spring/summer 2013 fashion show. Oozing Parasian chic, the celebrity style icon turned heads in a Chanel boucle collared dress and black boots.
Proving classic plaits are back, Diane completed her stunning look with a side-swept plaited hairstyle under a black beret.
If you want to try something a plaited hairstyle with a difference, watch our hair how-to video and create a stunning waterfall plait at home…