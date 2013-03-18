Celebrity hairstyle how-to: Jessica Alba’s bouffant

Bouffant hairstyles are set to be a high hair trend for next season, thanks to the Moschino Spring Summer 2013 catwalk. Fashion-forward celebrities including Adele, Eva Longoria, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have already been working glamorous bouffant hairstyles on the red carper over the last few weeks, and we're set to see plenty more.

Jessica Alba is the latest celebrity to give us bouffant hair envy, the American actress added glamour to her Christian Dior outfit with her retro hairstyle at Sundance Film Festival.

Want to recreate a bouffant hairstyle at home? Watch our hair how to video and get tips from Charles Worthington’s Art Team Director, Marc Trinder, to get the ins and outs of how to create this show-stopping hairstyle – it’s easier than you think!