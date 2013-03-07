Celebrity hair trend: super-low ponytails

It’s one of the newest and hottest hair trends on the red carpets this autumn – the super-low ponytail.
You know a new hair trend is born when two of the most stylish ladies sport the same hairstyle in just a few hours!
Olivia Palermo wore a super-low ponytail at the Mario Testino Exhibition in Boston, styled loosely in a middle parting, teamed with a gold and black outfit.
Jaime King wore hers pulled back, with a chic side parting at stylist Rachel Zoe’s Major Must Haves event in LA.
Super-low ponytails are laid-back yet sophisticated and work perfectly day or night.
Best of all – they don’t take long to style!
By Jil Dallmayr