Celebrity hair trend: super-low ponytails

The A-list can't get enough of super-low ponytails

It’s one of the newest and hottest hair trends on the red carpets this autumn – the super-low ponytail.

You know a new hair trend is born when two of the most stylish ladies sport the same hairstyle in just a few hours!

Olivia Palermo wore a super-low ponytail at the Mario Testino Exhibition in Boston, styled loosely in a middle parting, teamed with a gold and black outfit.

Jaime King wore hers pulled back, with a chic side parting at stylist Rachel Zoe’s Major Must Haves event in LA.

Super-low ponytails are laid-back yet sophisticated and work perfectly day or night.

Best of all – they don’t take long to style!

By Jil Dallmayr