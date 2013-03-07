Celebrity hair trend: Sleek buns

Sleek buns are a huge celebrity hair trend with Jennifer Lopez, Kate Mara and Rooney Mara all sporting the super easy hairstyle…

Sleek buns are no longer reserved for bad hair days, it’s now a glamorous hairstyle that everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Rooney Mara have been working out and about this week.

Rooney Mara showed us just how glamorous a sleek bun could be, teaming her uber-glam hairstyle with a chic Band of Outsiders jumpsuit at the premiere of her new series House Of Cards. While Kate Mara was the epitome of elegance at the same event, adding extra glamour to her Dolce & Gabbana dress with the fuss-free, classic hairstyle.

Jennifer Lopez showed us that a sleek bun hairstyle also works just as well during the day, teaming a super-high version with an all-in-white ensemble.

Watch the video below for more updo hairstyle ideas...