Celebrity hair transformation: Leigh Lezark goes back to blonde

Leigh Lezark has gone back to blonde, stepping out at the Shopbop and Mulgar launch party to celebrate the new Mulgerette graffiti bag in New York with newly dyed blonde hair.

Proving herself to be the ultimate celebrity hair chameleon, Leigh has swapped from black to blonde numerous of times over the past few years and now she’s back to blonde.

Working another fashion-forward outfit, Leigh Lezark showcased her latest blonde hairstyle into a super-sleek short hairstyle. Blonde or black? Which hairstyle do you think suits her best? Tell us on Twitter!

