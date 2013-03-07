Celebrity hair transformation: Jessica Biel debuts new blonde highlights

Jessica Biel steps out at the Emanuel And The Truth About Fishes film premiere sporting blonde highlights…

Swapping her dip-dye hairstyle for blonde highlights, Jessica Biel unveiled her gorgeous new hairstyle at the premiere of Emanuel And The Truth About Fishes during the Sundance Film Festival 2013.

Looking casually cool on the red carpet in a sequin jumper and J Brand jeans, Justin Timberlake’s wife showed off her delicious blonde highlights with neutral hued make-up for a perfectly pared-down look.

It looks like Jessica has also decided to cut a few inches off her hair too, as the actress sported a freshly cut fringe and blunt-cut ends.

With spring well and truly on its way, it's the perfect time to take your hair a few shades lighter and go for a new look. Take a look at the top ten ways to update your hairstyle in a big way without breaking the bank.

Find out how to create the perfect blow-dry in the style of Jessica Biel's with our hair how-to video...