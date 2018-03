Celebrity hair alert! My Week With Marilyn star Michelle Williams reveals new hair colour as she hits the red carpet for movie awards…

New year, new celebrity hair, and the latest star to go for a colour change was My Week With Marilyn actress Michelle Williams.

Known for her ever increasingly platinum pixie crop, Michelle clearly decided to go back to her warmer roots and add some auburn hues to her tresses. Complimenting her peaches and cream complexion perfectly, the warmer tones of the new hair colour really make the green in her hazel eyes pop.

We're feeling inspired!

