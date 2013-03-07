CELEBRITY HAIR: Mary-Kate Olsen changes her hair colour to brunette

Known for her blonde hair, Mary-Kate Olsen has tinted her tresses a beautiful brunette colour…

We love a good celebrity hair transformation and Mary-Kate Olsen has wowed us with her new brunette hair colour.

Known for her matching blonde locks with twin sister Ashley, Mary-Kate has always been the more colour-adventurous of the pair, in the past dabbling with different colour but always returning to her ash blonde roots.

Showing off her rich new hue at the CFDA Awards where she scooped the coveted Womenswear Designer of the Year for her label The Row, Mary-Kate added extra drama to her winning look, working an all-black draped silk ensemble from the label.

