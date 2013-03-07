Celebrity hair lust: Eva Mendes' updos

The glamorous actress sported two fabulous updos in two days... Check them out here!

Sometimes it seems that Eva Mendes is single-handedly keeping old school Hollywood glamour alive. The gorgeous actress is pretty much never photographed in anything less than a gorgeous frock and heels, and when it comes to her red carpet hairstyles she's one star who can pull off loose locks or an updo with equal panache.

Right now, however, she's been favouring tied up styles. Last week saw her appear on the Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien wearing an abstract floral frock by Catherine Malandrino and a plaited hairstyle. Her locks had been separated into three sections and each braided into a French plait then pulled back into a ponytail for a playful look.

The effect of the youthful hairdo teamed with her form-fitting dress made the overall vibe pretty and youthful.

A day later and Eva Mendes was on the red carpet for the CNN Heroes an All Star Tribute event and this time went for all-out glamour.

Wearing a black bustier dress covered in gold embellishment, Eva wore an updated version of a beehive hairstyle. The intricate 'do was a creative twist on the high hairstyle which we often see Eva sporting. It gives height and also references the quiff which is very much a la mode right now and a style we've seen frequently on our celebrity hair crush, Dannii Minogue.

We're loving these creative hairstyles... Keep 'em comin' Eva!

By Pat McNulty