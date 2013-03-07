Celebrity hair how-to: Get Kate Bosworth’s sleek ponytail

Kate Bosworth was back working another quirky look at Sundance Film Festival 2013. Always ahead in the style stakes, the actress proved her fashion and beauty worth wearing a fashion-forward leather skirtwith an on-trend ponytail hairstyle.
SEE MORE KATE BOSWORTH PICTURES
Sleek ponytails are set to be huge for spring/summer 2013, thanks to designers including Etro and Christian Dior who all paraded models down the catwalk sporting the easy hairstyle trend.
CELEBRITY HAIR TREND: PONYTAILS
Watch our hair how-to video to create Kate Bosworth’s super-sleek ponytail at home…