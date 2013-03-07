Celebrity hair how-to: Get Kate Bosworth’s sleek ponytail

Get tips on how to create a super-sleek ponytail hairstyle at home…

Kate Bosworth was back working another quirky look at Sundance Film Festival 2013. Always ahead in the style stakes, the actress proved her fashion and beauty worth wearing a fashion-forward leather skirtwith an on-trend ponytail hairstyle.

Sleek ponytails are set to be huge for spring/summer 2013, thanks to designers including Etro and Christian Dior who all paraded models down the catwalk sporting the easy hairstyle trend.

Watch our hair how-to video to create Kate Bosworth’s super-sleek ponytail at home…