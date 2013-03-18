Celebrity hair how-to: Get Beyoncé’s sleek ponytail hairstyle

Get tips on how to create a super-sleek ponytail hairstyle at home…

Beyonce was the ultimate in cool making a statement in monochrome for the 2013 Grammy Awards. Nailing a black and white jumpsuit by Osman, the singer ensured she stood out from the crowd, keeping it oh-so sleek with ruby lips and a glossed ponytail.

CELEBRITY HAIR TREND: PONYTAILS

Proving her beauty worth, Beyonce was ahead of the style set as sleek ponytails are set to be huge for spring summer 2013, thanks to designers including Etro and Christian Dior who all paraded models down the catwalk sporting the easy hairstyle trend.

Watch our hair how-to video to create Beyonce’s super-sleek ponytail at home…