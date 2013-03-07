CELEBRITY HAIR: Charlize Theron gets her hair shaved off!

Known for her enviable blonde hair, Charlize Theron has gone for the chop, revealing a new shaved look…

We've been on Charlize Theron hair watch ever since the actress made a welcome return to the spotlight recently, promoting her two latest movies. And now the Prometheus star has gone for a dramatic new look - a shaved head - which she hid under a hat as she headed out in Beverly Hills with baby Jackson.

Following the footsteps of Demi Moore, Natalie Portman and Sigourney Weaver who all shaved their heads for film roles, Charlize's publicist has confirmed that the actress has gone for the chop for her new role as Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Charlize will star in the latest sequel to the original post-apocalyptic movie made famous by Mel Gibson back in the 80s alongside Brit actor Tom Hardy.

