Launching her book on fashion Dannii My Style in London, Dannii went a little bit Elvis with a retro-style volumous hairstyle.

Keeping the look super cool, Dannii added delicate gold droplet earrings and plenty of smudgy kohl eyeliner to add the extra wow-factor.

And working a beautiful midnight blue floor-length dress to the signing, no doubt Dannii's style tips will be a huge hit.

