CELEB HAIRSTYLE: Rosie Huntington Whiteley's beach waves

Loving loose beachy waves for summer? We take tips from Rosie Huntington Whiteley's stylist, George Northwood of Daniel Hersheson salons, on how to get her look.

'Beachy hair is all about waves - that look you get from your hair drying in the sun after swimming in salt water. Trouble is most of us don't live on a beach. Find a hairdresser who cuts and colours hair so it looks un-done. They can be hard to find so go on recommendations – quiz anyone whose hair you love. You want darker roots and lighter ends and a cut which looks soft rather than blunt edged.

SEE THE BEST CELEBRITY SUMMER HAIRSTYLES

'If you have natural waves apply some Kerastase Oleo Curl Creme to towel dried hair and diffuse while scrunching all the time but not handling the hair too much. In hotter weather just part your hair and let the sun do its work – hair will dry naturally in no time.

'With straight hair, add movement with a waving tool like Daniel Hersheson's Waving Tong and use it on random sections. Be sure to leave the root and end out and pull the hair after for a soft wave instead of a tighter, party hair curl.

TRY ON HUNDREDS OF CELEBRITY HAIRSTYLES

'Once you have the waves, experiment with the style. Try an up-do or half up and half down like Rosie. Get this look with some back-combing at the crown for root lift. Experiment with a few braids - these are a great hairstyle addition for an on-trend summer look. Once you have the waves and style will look beachy and summer-ready. Finish up wtih a little Shu Uemura silk oil serum and a fine mist hairspray which are great finishing products that won't weigh hair down.'

By Pat McNulty