CELEB HAIRSTYLE: Hayden Panettiere's new fringe

SEE the Heroes star as she sports brand new bangs

Hayden Panettiere yesterday unveiled a hot new fringe hairstyle as she attended the Whaleman Foundation benefit in LA.

SEE THE BEST CELEBRITY FRINGES

Hayden is the latest in a roll call of celebrities to don the fringed hairstyle including Kate Moss, Penelope Cruz, Alexa Chung and Jennifer Lopez.

If you're looking for a way to pep up your hairstyle, especially if it's long and you're getting a little bored, bangs are the way to do it!

TRY ON HUNDREDS OF CELEBRITY HAIRSTYLES

Whether chunky and blunt cut or wispy and sideswept, there's a fringe style to suit just about anybody. Ask your hairstylist's advice as to what will suit your face shape.

By Pat McNulty