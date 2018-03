Red alert! Jessie J shows off her fab new dip-dyed hairdo…

Back on the scene after her foot injury, Jessie J showed off her striking new dip-dyed hairdo as she hit Birmingham.

Moving away from her trademark black bob - and more recently a purple version of the 'do - Jessie J added extra length to her raven tresses with a scarlet red flourish at the ends.

Matching her new 'do to her red Brothel Creeper shoes and shiny black leggings, JJ added a hit of fierce print with a tiger top.

We're glad Jessie J's back on her feet and hitting the style scene!

