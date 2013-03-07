CELEB HAIR TRENDS: Blake Lively goes back to blonde hair

Blake Lively goes back to blonde hair as she hit the red carpet for the BAFTA Brits to Watch party.
A forerunner of the red hair trend taking celebsville by storm, Blake has returned to her trademark blonde bombshell hair shade as filming begins for Gossip Girl season five.
Working a similar mussed-up bedhead braid to her 'do at the Green Lantern premiere back in June, could this style now be Blake's go-to hair for all red carpet events?
With Diane Kruger already a fan of the bedhead braid as an alternative to sleeker, heavily styled red carpet hair, this laidback plait is certainly making style waves in Hollywood.