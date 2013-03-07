CELEB HAIR TRENDS: Blake Lively goes back to blonde hair

Fresh from her red tresses, Blake Lively goes back to blonde hair for her appearance at the BAFTA Brits to Watch party...

Blake Lively goes back to blonde hair as she hit the red carpet for the BAFTA Brits to Watch party.

BLAKE LIVELY PICS

A forerunner of the red hair trend taking celebsville by storm, Blake has returned to her trademark blonde bombshell hair shade as filming begins for Gossip Girl season five.

Working a similar mussed-up bedhead braid to her 'do at the Green Lantern premiere back in June, could this style now be Blake's go-to hair for all red carpet events?

With Diane Kruger already a fan of the bedhead braid as an alternative to sleeker, heavily styled red carpet hair, this laidback plait is certainly making style waves in Hollywood.

SEE MORE CELEBS WITH PLAITS