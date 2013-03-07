CELEB HAIR TREND: Drew Barrymore's new red hair!

One of the hottest hair trends for SS11 - Drew Barrymore goes for a complete colour change with new red tresses!

As fashion and beauty forward as ever, the gorgeous Drew Barrymore set the trend for dip-dyed hair last year and now works the latest hair trend - colour block.

Channelling the Mulberry SS11 look of fiery auburn tresses, the new red hue suits Drew's gorgeous peaches and cream complexion with the lustrous shade making the green of her eyes pop.

Wild colours were seen emblazoned across the spring summer runways, with Rihanna-red being a key shade for Hakaan, while Issey Miyake did flame hued highlights.

Top hairstylist Orlando Pita for Giambattista Valli SS11 explains the trend: "Hair in fashion has got too boring. We've seen long wave extensions on women of all ages for years and when you're young it's time to experiment and have fun. Look at what happens when you take risks!"

Drew's lustrous new 'do gets the thumbs up from us!

By Tara Gardner