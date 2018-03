Gorgeous Friends With Benefits star Mila Kunis reveals her fab new fringe hairstyle…

We love it when celebs go for something different with their 'dos and Mila Kunis' hot new fringe hairstyle has got us feeling inspired.

THE HAIR 100 - OUR TOP CELEB HAIRSTYLES!

Revealing her Audrey Hepburn-esque side-swept fringe - set off with a neat up-do and sparkly hair barrette clip - for her date at the Marine Corps Ball, Mila's gorgeous new style complimented her smouldering smokey eye.

We think it's definitely a keeper!

FRINGE FINDER: DISCOVER YOUR DREAM 'DO