CELEB HAIR: Taylor Swift shows off her stunning new fringe hairstyle!

We officially have hair envy! Taylor Swift shows how amazing her fab new fringe looks both as loose locks and in a sleek ponytail...

Taylor Swift looked all grown up as she hit the red carpet for the American Music Awards sporting a gorgeous new fringe hairstyle.

Going for a more ash blonde shade than her usual caramel locks, the American singing sensation showed off a pretty, blunt-cut but soft fringe, which framed her face perfectly.

Posing for pics at the prestigious awards Taylor showed off her new fringe and gorgeous colour with her usually curled tresses worn straight, loosely swept over one shoulder. A sparkly, embellished Collette Dinnigan strappy dress with Jimmy Choo heels completed her polished new look.

Later on Taylor was photographed in a simple black suit having scooped the Best Female Country Artist award. She showed off her new 'do pulling hair back into a sleek ponytail, letting her new fringe frame her face.

With Christina Ricci recently showing off her straight-cut fringe and Kate Moss being a fan of the style, we can see a micro hair trend popping up just in time for party season!

By Tara Gardner

