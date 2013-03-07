CELEB HAIR: Rihanna wows with her new lustrous new long locks...

Rihanna goes for XXL length with her hair in a flurry of fab hairdos...

Rihanna never fails to wow in the hair department and her latest hairstyle is one of our favourites.

Going for max length with her fiery red locks, Rihanna tamed her tresses into a stunning side plait at the Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating Alexander McQueen in New York - in a style not dissimilar from the lattice styled plaits seen on the spring summer Alexander McQueen runway.

Clearly loving her new lustrous length, the stunning songstress let her fierce locks loose and wild as she hit New York City. She played matchy matchy with her red lips but went for a pared-down fashion palette in a cream top and trousers combo - letting the flame hues really stand out.

And Rihanna's red isn't the only hair making waves among the A-listers. Scarlett Johansson is the latest celeb to take the tint test, working a spicy auburn hue at a recent New York bash.

We're loving the current red hair trend!

