Known for her lustrous blonde locks, Pixie Lott showed off her new haircut - a fab new bob...

Looking very pleased with her freshly chopped locks, Pixie Lott revealed her new bob as she arrived at the Radio 1 studios in London.

Showing off her textured bob with a daring Peter Pan collar sheer lace shirt, city shorts and laidback loafers, Pixie's new look is a far cry from her trademark long boho locks.

Following in the footsteps of Fearne Cotton who recently went for the chop, will Pixie be starting a new trend for bobbed hair?

Watch this space!

