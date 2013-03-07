Celeb hair: Nicole Kidman goes back to blonde

Nicole Kidman ditches red and goes back to blonde on US chat show

Nicole Kidman took our breath away on the Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien show last night, going back to blonde after dabbling with her natural red again recently.

The A-list actress could’ve given Cheryl Cole a run for her money in the big and bouncy stakes, sporting gorgeous tumbling tendrils, pinned up at the back.

Chic but sexy, as ever, Nicole donned a gorgeous black pencil dress with a sparkly pleated front and sultry cut-out back.

Nicole wasn’t the only star to shine on the show – our very own Leona Lewis made quite an impression as she performed her new single on a clinging body-con number.

Go, girls!

By Ruth Doherty