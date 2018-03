Posting a picture of herself on Twitter, Selena Gomez revealed a new hairstyle with dip-dyed ends

Kate Bosworth dip-dyed her hair green and Lauren Conrad worked multi-coloured ends, and now pop princess Selena Gomez has opted for a colourful approach to her hairstyle, adding blue and purple tips.

MORE SELENA GOMEZ PICS & NEWS

Posting fans a picture of her new ‘do, Selena tweeted: “Change is good.”

THE HAIR 100 - TOP CELEB HAIRSTYLES

However, unlike Kate and Lauren’s use of dye, Selena’s colour is courtesy of hair extensions. We wonder if they’ll still be in the next time she hits the red carpet?