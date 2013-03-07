Celeb hair news: Michelle Williams goes for the mega crop!

Just when we thought Michelle Williams couldn't go any shorter with her hair, the Blue Valentine actress takes her crop one notch shorter to barely-there proportions as she appears at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

One of InStyle's current style-crushes, we love everything Michelle has worn recently as she cements herself firmly as a modern style icon.

And with her gorgeous style comes her daring hair. Revealing her cropped locks back in early summer 2010 on the promotional trail for her movie Blue Valentine, we absolutely loved Michelle's pretty layered crop with delicate sweeping fringe (see pic bottom left).

Heading into autumn, Michelle gave us all a lesson in how versatile cropped hair can be. Her dazzling platinum quiff at the Blue Valentine premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2010 had us absolutely hooked on her hair (see middle pic)!

Starting the new year with a new 'do, Michelle has now taken her crop to heady new heights of short - and while this style is so difficult to pull off for us mere mortals, Michelle's elfin features suit it perfectly (see pic top left).

We can't wait to see how she wears it come Golden Globes and Oscars!

By Tara Gardner