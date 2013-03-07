CELEB HAIR LUST: Kate Moss's party hair

Want Kate's fab party hairstyle? We reveal the easy way to get her party perfect locks…

Kate Moss has best friend and celeb hairstylist James Brown at the push of a speed dial button… So it's never going to be much of a challenge to ensure that her hair is looking party perfect at the drop of a hat.

For the rest of us however, bad hair days, frizz and lack of a twice weekly salon appointment all mean that it can take a tad more work to have our hair looking totally fabulous.

Step in Headmasters salons, who have updated their blowdry menu with The Social Butterfly… A half up / half down do inspired by La Moss. It's got that undone, tousled, just-got-out-of-bed wave. It's got a little height at the top for that sexy Bardot-esque 60s feel Kate does so well.

The blowdries start at £22 and are available at Headmasters salons nationwide, find your nearest one at hmhair.co.uk

By Pat McNulty