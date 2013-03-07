CELEB HAIR: Lady Gaga works unusual striped hair as she arrives ahead of Cannes

Lady Gaga never fails to wow when it comes to her flamboyant fashion and off-the-wall beauty, and her latest outing in France didn't disappoint as the the queen of pop revealed her latest hairdo - colour-blocking!

MORE LADY GAGA PICS

Clearly not content with an all-over colour, Lady G tossed aside her blonde locks in favour of blocks of black, ginger and white. Immaculately styled into a beehive up-do, the songstress showed off the clear colour sections and teamed it with her trademark sunnies and a pop of red lippy.

The singer is in France ahead of the Cannes Film Festival where she will be performing on the French show Le Grand Journal.

And it's all go for her ladyship, as yesterday she leaked a single - The Edge of Glory - off her new album Born This Way, and next week will do the same with another single - Hair.

Born This Way will be be released on 23 May - and no doubt will be an instant no.1 hit.

SPRING CELEB HAIR