CELEB HAIR: Katy Perry shows off fab new blonde bob at Meow By Katy Perry fragrance launch…

Katy Perry shows off her new bobbed blonde hair with this cute waved style at the Meow By Katy Perry fragrance launch…

Making the most of her fabulous new blonde bob hairstyle, for the launch of her Meow By Katy Perry fragrance, Katy Perry showed how versatile a 'do it really is.

Sweeping back one half of her side-parted hair with a diamond embellished comb, Katy went for cute flick curls with the rest of her tresses to create plenty of volume and bounce - perfect for performing on stage.

Looking super demure in her pink silk dress with black pussy bow detail, Katy unveiled her fab new fragrance Meow to thrilled fans in LA.

