CELEB HAIR: Jennifer Aniston gets a bob!

Jennifer Aniston showed off her new bobbed hair as she hit the premiere of Just Go With It

Responsible for THE hairstyle of the 90s - the Rachel - Jennifer Aniston's hair is back in the news, this time as she goes for a stunning new bob!

Unveiling her freshly chopped 'do at the Spanish premiere of her new movie Just Go With It, Jen's locks looked ultra glossy and beautifully textured as she strutted her stuff on the red carpet.

A face-framing cut with slightly choppy ends, Jen's lustrous new locks sit just above her shoulders, and are slightly graduated from the back to give a neater shape with longer tresses at the front. A gentle, slightly zig-zagged side-parting breaks up the look, keeping it soft and natural looking.

Judging by the cult status of the Rachel, could the Jen be the 'do of 2011. Watch this space!

By Tara Gardner