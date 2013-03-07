Celeb Hair: Emma Watson is growing out her crop!

Just when we were getting used to Emma Watson's cropped hair, the Harry Potter actress reveals she's actually growing it out!

Emma Watson's pixie crop was THE hairstyle of summer last year, inspiring loads of us to take the plunge and get the chop.

But now it seems the Harry Potter actress is actually growing out the 'do, in favour of something a little longer and easier to work with different film roles. She recently told press that she wanted to move away from the "specific" cut in favour of a softer, "cute" bob.

Other celebs to go for the grown-out crop include Never Let Me Go star Carey Mulligan, who has been slowly growing the Mia Farrow-esque look, into a softer, shorter bob.

Eager to leave her Harry Potter Hermione days behind her, we love Emma's sense of adventure when it comes to style and image. And with plenty of movies in the pipeline, Emma's certainly the one-to-watch in the style stakes.

By Tara Gardner