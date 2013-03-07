CELEB HAIR: Cheryl Cole shows off shorter, new brunette hairstyle

Cheryl Cole wowed us with her red hair but showed off an even hotter brunette shade on this weekend's X Factor

We can't get enough of Cheryl Cole's gorgeous new brunette hair! Going from rich berry red hues to a delicious chocolatey shade, the X Factor judge showed off her luscious locks on this weekend's dramatic shows!

Positively glowing in two sparkling gold dresses over the weekend, Cheryl's new locks looked stunning next to the glamorous gowns. Much shorter than her former red 'do, Cheryl has lost the hair extensions and kept it much more natural looking with a slightly blunter cut.

Making an entrance with her new 'do sporting loose flowing locks on the Saturday show, Cheryl then went for a casual up-do on the Sunday to show off the richness of the new colour against her skintones.

By Tara Gardner