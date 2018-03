Queen of hot hairstyles, Kylie Minogue changes her hair colour to a stunning deep auburn shade…

One of our go-to celebs for stunning hairstyles, former blonde Kylie Minogue showed off her freshly dyed auburn brown hair as she picked up an honorary degree at the Anglia Ruskin University.

MORE KYLIE PICS

Known for her blonde bombshell locks, Kylie opted for this flattering autumnal shade which compliments her peaches and cream complexion perfectly.

Matching her tinted tresses with a pop of orange coral lippy, we whole-heartedly approve of Kylie's stunning new look.

Definitely a colour to copy this season!

CELEB HAIR BLONDE VS BRUNETTE