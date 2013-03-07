Britney goes brunette!

Britney Spears' hair has always been the topic of much media discussion; who could forget the shocking pictures when she went for the most dramatic of hair makeovers by shaving off her blonde barnet in an LA salon? The shearing of her hair signified a particularly low point in the singer's personal life. So maybe Britters is displaying another emotional state via this new, chocolate brown hair colour. We're guessing it has something to do with a blossoming romance with her agent, Jason Trawick.

The pair were spotted out and about in LA at the weekend, looking very happy in one another's company and doing a little shopping at a homewares store. Could this be a happy new domestic Britney? We very much hope so!

By Pat McNulty