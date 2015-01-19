Bridesmaid hair will play a big part of the ceremony, nearly as much as the bride's so don't leave it 'til the last minute. From gorgeous plaits to relaxed loose locks, sleek updos to classic ponytails, we've got all the bridesmaid hair inspiration you need, right here...

Bridesmaid hair will play a big part of the ceremony, nearly as much as the bride's so don't leave it 'til the last minute. Every bride knows there’s a million decisions involved in any wedding day, but some of the most important concern your bridesmaids.

Whether best friends, sisters, or little flower girls, you want to make sure each holds her own on your big day.

So we’ve rounded up bridesmaid hairstyles inspiration from the stars. From Hollywood waves a la Jessica Alba, to Marion Cotillard for ideas for bridesmaid hairstyles for shorter hair, these styles are super-stylish and importantly, never too tricky. We've edited the best bridesmaid hair accessories too.

But they aren’t just limited to your bridesmaids – these inspirational hairstyles are perfect for brides and wedding guests alike.

Whether you’re blonde or brown-haired, have short, mid or long lovely locks, you’ll find the perfect wedding day hairstyle here...