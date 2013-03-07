Bonnie Wright dyes her hair dark brown

Bonnie Wright’s character Ginny Weasley might have wooed Harry Potter with her fiery red hair, but the Brit beauty has seen in the New Year with a new hairstyle, dying it a deep, dark brown and opting for an on-trend mid length.

WATCH: CELEBRITY HAIR INSPIRATION

Revealing her new hair at the NBA London Live Party, Bonnie played on the drama of her hot new darker hairstyle by contrasting the nearly black locks with a fluffy white collar courtesy of her warm winter coat.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY HAIR TRANSFORMATIONS

Are you a fan of Bonnie’s new hairstyle? Tell us on Twitter!

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP!