Bid for better hair!

Read on for your chance to win a unique makeover, all in the name of charity!

As part of their campaign to raise money for Cancer Research UK, Great Lengths, the hair extension pros, have hooked up with celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas (who counts Kate Moss and Michael Caine among his clients) to offer a unique hair make over experience.

The winning bidder of the ebay auction will be treated to a day of pampering bliss at exclusive member's club Home House in London’s West End.

The winner will spend the morning chilling out in the spa, before a champagne lunch with Michael (the perfect opportunity to probe him for the latest celeb goss!) after which he’ll apply a full head of hair extensions worth over £1000 before cutting and styling them.

And the best part? The feel good factor! All of the money bid for the prize will go to the world’s leading cancer charity, Cancer Research UK.

To bid for this fabulous pampering package go to ebay.co.uk

The auction ends at 7pm on Thursday 22nd October, so do your bit for charity and get bidding! Good luck!

By Jessica Tibbits