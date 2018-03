Beyonce Knowles worked a chic topknot as she joined hubby Jay-Z at a basketball game in Miami

Sitting in the stands at an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, Beyonce gave us serious hair envy with her cool take on the topknot hair trend.

Soaking in the action beside Jay-Z, Bey matched her printed tee and leather trews combo with a super-sleek topknot.

The singer wore her lengths pulled into a twisted bun, to show off her honey highlights.

Try the topknot for yourself with our video.