Beyonce debuts new hairstyle!

Beyonce stepped out with baby Blue Ivy in tow and revealed a brand new hairstyle…

It was a girls' day out for Beyonce and six-month-old Blue Ivy yesterday as they hit Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan for a shopping trip.

SEE MORE BEYONCE PICS

Beyonce boasted a new look for the occasion, sporting her hair in blonde braids which she'd styled into a high bun. A cute aztec playsuit, gold pumps and a bright crimson pout completed her look.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY PICS

Baby Blue has also grown herself quite the head of hair since we've seen her last, and made a stylish shopping partner for her mum, dressed in a cute floral smock and coral leggings.

By Hayley Spencer