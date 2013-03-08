Beyonce debuts new hairstyle!

It was a girls' day out for Beyonce and six-month-old Blue Ivy yesterday as they hit Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan for a shopping trip.
Beyonce boasted a new look for the occasion, sporting her hair in blonde braids which she'd styled into a high bun. A cute aztec playsuit, gold pumps and a bright crimson pout completed her look.
Baby Blue has also grown herself quite the head of hair since we've seen her last, and made a stylish shopping partner for her mum, dressed in a cute floral smock and coral leggings.
By Hayley Spencer