Check out the hottest and most wearable AW12 hairstyles in our new season hair guide!

Swot up on hottest and most wearable hair trends as seen on the autumn winter 2012 catwalks.

AUTUMN WINTER 2012 HAIR TRENDS

From Mulberry’s plaited updos to Burberry’s chic bobs, we’ve got the only new season hair guide you need.

HAIR AND BEAUTY HOW-TOs

If you’re too scared to try the runway hairstyles straight off the catwalk, then check out the celebrities who have already been sporting wearable versions of the new season hair trends….