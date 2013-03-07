Ashley Greene debuts new red hairstyle

Check out Twilight star Ashley Greene as you’ve never seen her before, with red hair…

Known for her glossy brown locks, Twilight actress Ashley Greene has dyed her hair a ravishing shade of red as she gears up to promote the last installment in The Twilight Saga franchise, Breaking Dawn: Part 2!

Showing off her vibrant new hairstyle in New York, Ashley looked almost unrecognisable as she enjoyed lunch with friends. The star worked her new red hair in a super-straight style and teamed the ‘do with a chunky knit, sunglasses and natural make-up.

We can’t wait to see what other fashion and beauty treats Ashley Greene, Kristen Stewart and the other Twilight ladies have in store for us on the Breaking Dawn: Part 2 promo tour!

Roll on 14 November when the Twilight crew hit London's Leicester Square for the UK film premiere!

