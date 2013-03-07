Anne Hathaway shows off new super cropped hair!

Another celebrity who's gone for a dramatic new hairstyle is Les Miserables star Anne Hathaway…

All eyes were on gorgeous actress Anne Hathaway at the Stella McCartney Spring Presentation in New York as she showed off her wow-worthy new super short cropped hair.

Her lustrous long chestnut tresses were cut short for her new role as Fontaine in movie version of hit musical Les Miserables. Not the easiest of looks to pull off, Anne does it with elegant ease, as the 'do frames her delicate features perfectly.

And with Charlize Theron recently revealing her shaved head for a new movie role, it seems that going for the chop is the new trend in celebsville!

Do you dare?

