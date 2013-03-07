Anne Hathaway goes cropped for new film One Day

Anne Hathaway showed off a new pixi 'do this weekend on the set of latest flick One Day

Set for release next year, the Parisian rom com follows Anne as Emma through a 20 year love affair, and her locks have undergone a serious transformation along the way.

We've spotted Anne sporting both a shoulder length bob and slick elfin crop on the set of the new flick, and we have to say, we're real fans of the shortest new look. Whether she has really gone for the chop or is sporting a very impressive wig though, remains to be seen.

SEE MORE CELEBS ON SET

Her delicate elfin features are the perfect complement to the feathered, side-parted 'do. It's also a rather neat match to her Parisian chic on-set wardrobe of ladylike blouses and figure-hugging pencil skirts.

SEE MORE CROPPED HAIRSTYLES

First Emma Watson, now Anne Hathway - it seems the uber groomed (and very practical, we might add) crop is the new celeb hair trend du jour.

We wonder who'll be the next celeb to go short!

By Hayley Spencer

SEE HOW TO STYLE GLAM SHORT HAIR

